Telcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.28 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $36.28 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

