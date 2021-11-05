Telcoin Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $77.95 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

