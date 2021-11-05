Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $449.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $333.62 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

