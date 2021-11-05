TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $264,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $62,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $55,243,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $60,147,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $38.10 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 62.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

