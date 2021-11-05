Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 1,463,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

