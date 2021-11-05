TenUp (TUP) One Day Volume Hits $347,683.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $4.35 million and $347,683.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenUp has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00093155 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,316,401 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

