Ternium S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $11.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Ternium stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 1,314,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

