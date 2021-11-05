Ternoa (CAPS) Market Capitalization Hits $28.91 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Ternoa has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $714,794.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

