Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

TRNO stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.