Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Mark Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 67,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,347 shares of company stock worth $83,826,667. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,219.73. 237,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,716,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $840.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.