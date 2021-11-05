Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Up 9.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,363.59 and last traded at $1,362.60. 547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,239.83.

The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,259.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,429.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

