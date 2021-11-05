Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells $23,341.08 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $23,341.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. 1,226,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,973. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

