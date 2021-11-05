The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading 1.7% Higher

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.69. 2,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

