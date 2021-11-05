The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 118,324.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after buying an additional 898,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

