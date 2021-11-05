The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.130 EPS.

CC stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 3,012,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,080. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

