The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $33.00. The Chemours shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 9,477 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

