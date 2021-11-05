The Corgi of PolkaBridge Trading 859.7% Higher Over Last Week (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $698,602.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 859.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

