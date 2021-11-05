The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 818,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,813. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.