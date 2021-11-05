The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $489.69 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

