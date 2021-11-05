The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $372.12. 41,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $392.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

