The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:STKS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
