The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STKS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 614.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 79,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

