The Sandbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 136.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

