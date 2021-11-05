The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.97-2.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 373,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

