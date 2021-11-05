The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $47.00. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 55,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

