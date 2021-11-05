The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of The Toro worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

