The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,419.34

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,419.34 ($18.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,432.41 ($18.71). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 48,382 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.76 million and a PE ratio of 42.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,523.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,419.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.