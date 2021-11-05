The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $174.82. 421,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445,695. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $124.61 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

