The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $124.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.