THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $652,024.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. THEKEY has a market cap of $8.17 million and $652,024.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.