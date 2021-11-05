Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $41,003.42 and $26.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.47 or 1.00160268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00682852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

