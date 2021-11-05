Throne (THN) Reaches Market Cap of $846,218.60

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $846,218.60 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

