Time New Bank 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $880,676.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $880,676.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

