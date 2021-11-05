Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TIPT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.26. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,118. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiptree stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

