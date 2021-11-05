Titan Coin Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004711 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007732 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.