Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.34. Approximately 25,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 57,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.42.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

