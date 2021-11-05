Toko Token (TKO) Tops One Day Volume of $32.84 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Toko Token has a total market cap of $221.50 million and $32.84 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toko Token directly using U.S. dollars.

