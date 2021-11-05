Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) received a C$22.00 price objective from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.29. 344,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,849. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$18.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

