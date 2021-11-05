Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.86.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,030. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.30.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.