Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.67.

TIH stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$82.11 and a 52-week high of C$113.00.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $673,850 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

