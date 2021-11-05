Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.