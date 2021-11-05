TRAXIA Hits Market Cap of $241,610.55 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $241,610.55 and approximately $154.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars.

