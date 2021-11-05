Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 5,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

