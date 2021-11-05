Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TCW traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,371. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$903.18 million and a P/E ratio of -43.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

