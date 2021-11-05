Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 10,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

