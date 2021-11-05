Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 393,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.