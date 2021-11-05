Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Trinseo worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Trinseo stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

