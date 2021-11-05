TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,253 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

