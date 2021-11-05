TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 360,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,338. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.