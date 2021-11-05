Truegame Price Reaches $0.0024 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 85% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $201,470.04 and $2,730.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.