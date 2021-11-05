Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everi by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.